

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Friday amid safe-haven demand after the shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant raised concerns over the safety of the facility in Ukraine.



Spot gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,943.82 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $1,945.90.



Bullion eyed its best weekly gain since May 2021 as Russia's invasion of its neighbor stoked concerns about global growth and inflation risks.



Less hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials also boosted gold prices.



As the war in Ukraine rages on, there are signs of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



Russian forces have seized d Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after intense fighting during which shelling caused a fire to break out at a training facility on the site.



In a tweet, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the fire at the nuclear power plant has not affected essential equipment and plant personnel is taking mitigatory actions.



U.S. President Joe Biden joined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.



In economic news, the U.S. Labor Department's more closely-watched report on employment will be in focus later in the day.



Economists expect U.S. employment to jump by 400,000 jobs in February after an increase of 467,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 3.9 percent from 4.0 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de