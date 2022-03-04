First North Denmark: HRC World Plc - change of trading currency

As per 9 March 2022 the trading currency of shares issued by HRC World Plc will be changed from EUR to DKK. The changes are highlighted in the table below. Name: HRC World Plc --------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20 --------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: HRC --------------------------------------- Unchanged face value: EUR 0.01 --------------------------------------- Previous trade currency: EUR --------------------------------------- New trading currency: DKK --------------------------------------- Previous orderbook ID 129611 --------------------------------------- New orderbook ID: 251389 --------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG on tel +43 1 740 408045.