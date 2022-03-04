Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
04.03.2022 | 11:41
First North Denmark: HRC World Plc - change of trading currency

As per 9 March 2022 the trading currency of shares issued by HRC World Plc will
be changed from EUR to DKK. The changes are highlighted in the table below. 





Name:           HRC World Plc
---------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN:      GB00BZ3CDY20 
---------------------------------------
Unchanged short name:   HRC     
---------------------------------------
Unchanged face value:   EUR 0.01   
---------------------------------------
Previous trade currency: EUR     
---------------------------------------
New trading currency:   DKK     
---------------------------------------
Previous orderbook ID   129611    
---------------------------------------
New orderbook ID:     251389    
---------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG on
tel +43 1 740 408045.
