04.03.2022 / 11:58 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc. stockt Beteiligung an Cardea Europe AG auf 100 Prozent auf 4. März 2022 - Frankfurt. Cardea Corporate Holdings Inc., hat heute ihre bestehende Option (vergl. Ad-Hoc vom 05.12.2021) zum Erwerb der verbleibenden 51 Prozent an der Cardea Europe AG ausgeübt. Die Gesellschaft hält nunmehr 100 Prozent an der Cardea Europe. Über den Kaufpreis wurde Stillschweigen vereinbart. Cardea Europe AG

Lurgiallee 14

D-60439 Frankfurt am Main

