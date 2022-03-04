Waterborne Coatings Market worth $117.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Waterborne Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Polyester, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, PTFE, PVDF, PVDC), Application (Architectural and Industrial), Region (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Waterborne Coatings Market size was USD 77.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period to reach USD 117.7 billion by 2026. Waterborne coatings use water as a solvent, which makes them environmentally friendly and easy to apply. In most cases, this technology uses 80% water with small quantities of other solvents, for instance, glycol ethers. This technology is widely adopted for architectural, automotive, protective, wood, furniture, packaging, and rail coatings end-uses. The binders used for waterborne coatings are acrylics, polyurethane resins, epoxy, alkyd resins, and others.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205422792

Browse in-depth TOC on "Waterborne Coatings Market"

198 - Tables

55 - Figures

249 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/waterborne-waterbased-coatings-market-205422792.html

The acrylic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the waterborne coatings market, by resin type, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on resin type, The acrylic segment is projected to be the largest resin type during the forecast period. Waterborne acrylic coatings withstand extreme weathers and oxidation better than oil-based paints and alkyds. These coatings also provide a polymer structure that has lower tendencies to absorb ultraviolet light which helps in retaining gloss and color for longer time periods.

Architectural is expected to account for the largest share of in the waterborne coatings market, by application, during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Based on application, architectural coatings are estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Waterborne coatings are majorly used in the architectural application in European and North American countries due to stringent regulations in these regions in comparison to APAC and other smaller regions. Waterborne coatings are extensively used in architectural applications, as it is a low-cost material that provides water resistance, good stain protection, and good water resistance. The number of initiatives is supporting the growth of the market, globally.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205422792

Europe waterborne coatings market is projected to register the second largest market share during the forecast period.

The increasing demand from key industries such as automotive, aerospace, general industrial, coil, and rail is driving the market in Europe. Rising car ownership for personal conveyance, advancements in road infrastructure, and an improving economy and lifestyle are some of the major factors driving the automotive industry in the region. Metal is used as a major material in the manufacture of cars. Therefore, it demands high-quality coatings for protection from corrosion, degradation, and rust. The increase in building construction activity, rising demand from the industrial and oil & gas applications, and the rising motor vehicle ownership is expected to boost the demand for waterborne coatings during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global waterborne coatings market include BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries Inc. (US), RPM International Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Asian Paints Limited (India), Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US), Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan), Jotun Group (Norway).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemical Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural [Residential, Non-residential], Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paint-coating-market-156661838.html



by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural [Residential, Non-residential], Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2024 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paint-coating-market-156661838.html Powder Coating Market by Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/powder-coatings-market-151375565.html



by Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), Coating Method (Electrostatic Spray, Fluidized Bed), End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/powder-coatings-market-151375565.html Automotive Coating Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne, Powder Coating), Coat Type (Clearcoat, Basecoat, Primer, E-Coat) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-coating-market-3359935.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/waterborne-waterbased-coatings-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/waterborne-waterbased-coatings.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg