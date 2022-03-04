Thanks to a funding round that will be carried out by the end of the year, French start-up Carbon aims to open its first production site in France in 2025. pv magazine spoke with Pascal Richard, one of its founders, about the timeline for the project.From pv magazine France French start-up Carbon has announced plans to build a 5 GW solar panel factory in France. Expected to be commissioned in 2025, the new factory is to reach an annual capacity of 15 GW by 2030. The project will require a total investment of €1 billion. For this purpose, Carbon and its partners are currently looking for investors ...

