Der Handel von folgendem Instrument wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages zum Schutz des Publikums bis auf weiteres ausgesetzt. Es ist folgender Einzelwert betroffen:

Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual security is affected:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN iShares MSCI Eastern Europe Capped UCITS ETF IQQR IE00B0M63953

ISHARES MSCI EASTERN EUROPE CAPPED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de