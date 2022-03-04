Der Handel von folgendem Instrument wird mit Ablauf des heutigen Handelstages zum Schutz des Publikums bis auf weiteres ausgesetzt. Es ist folgender Einzelwert betroffen:
Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual security is affected:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN iShares MSCI Eastern Europe Capped UCITS ETF IQQR IE00B0M63953
Trading in the following instrument will be suspended at the end of todays trading day for the protection of the public until further notice. The following individual security is affected:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN iShares MSCI Eastern Europe Capped UCITS ETF IQQR IE00B0M63953
ISHARES MSCI EASTERN EUROPE CAPPED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de