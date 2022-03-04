Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd.: Spark Sport joins hands with Amagi to deliver outstanding live experiences

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has partnered with Spark Sport, a New Zealand-based premium sport streaming service, to provide content aggregation and playout services for their OTT linear channel, Spark Sport 1.

Spark Sport offers live and on-demand sports content including the English Premier League, UEFA football, Formula Racing, New Zealand and English Cricket, as well as a wide selection of other sporting leagues.

Amagi enabled Spark Sport to orchestrate the delivery of a "best of Spark Sport" 24/7 linear channel (Spark Sport 1) featuring both live and replay content by ingesting content, automating the playlist, adding rich graphics and channel playout.

Amagi LIVE, a broadcast-grade live event transmission solution, is the primary technology employed to implement Spark Sport 1. The platform offers flexibility to the operator to control break durations, insert and edit graphics and breaks, switch between input sources, and more, using its ganged control feature. Additionally, Amagi's channel playout solution, Amagi CLOUDPORT, automates the content playlist, ensuring a smooth transition from 'playlist to playout'.

"Amagi's low latency, broadcast-grade live streaming capabilities have helped us create a rich live experience for our viewers," said Matt Orange, Head of Product & Technology at Spark Sport. "The dynamism of their cloud-based infrastructure, with real time control over breaks and dynamic graphics, has afforded us a great deal of flexibility to scale."

"Creating and distributing live events over the cloud is a challenge - one that we take pride in accomplishing," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "With Spark Sport as our partner, we've had the opportunity to work on the most highly anticipated and in-demand sports content such as Formula 1 and international cricket. It has been a terrific experience for us to enable Spark Sport to seamlessly deliver broadcast-grade viewing experiences to their loyal fans."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include USA Today, ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 500+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

