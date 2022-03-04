

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's retail sales grew less than expected in January after a slump in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office Eurostat showed Friday.



Retail sales rose 0.2 percent month-on-month following a 2.7 percent slump in December, revised from 3 percent. Economists had forecast 1.5 percent growth.



Non-food sales grew 0.2 percent, while sales of food, drinks and tobacco remained unchanged. Automotive fuel sales decreased 1.3 percent.



In the EU, retail sales grew 0.6 percent monthly in January after a 2.6 percent slump in the previous month.



Among member states, the biggest monthly increases were registered in Poland, Luxembourg and Denmark. The worst declines were observed in Slovenia, Portugal and Lithuania.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales surged 7.8 percent after a 2.1 percent growth in December, which was revised from 2.0 percent. Economists had forecast a 9.5 percent increase.







