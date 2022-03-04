Fast-growing London-based startup with 500+ customers manages the largest structured data set in the world around SaaS buying behaviors and preferences

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - Cledara, the first Software Intelligence Platform designed for growing companies, announced today its expansion to the United States. The news comes on the heels of explosive customer and revenue growth across the UK and Europe in 2021:





• Cledara organizes vast amounts of data surrounding software payments, usage and buyer preference to enable unprecedented visibility and control over a company's software investments

• Cledara combines software management capabilities with a payments platform, offering 2% uncapped cashback on all software purchases with the virtual Cledara Credit Card

• In 2021 Cledara saw transaction volume grow by 600+%, MRR by 400+% customers by 400+% and employees by 600%, fueled by leading technology customers including UK's newest insurtech unicorn, Marshmallow, and mapping technology startup, what3words









In partnership with Bond's virtual commercial credit cards platform, Cledara is Bond's first live customer using their new Embedded Credit product. The virtual Cledara Credit Card operates exclusively via the Mastercard network, with Cledara now able to issue Mastercard cards in over 30 countries, including now the US.







The Cledara dashboard displays 100% of a company's software, all in one place.

Founded in 2018, Cledara makes it simple for any company to take control of their growing stack of software subscriptions in a simple, intuitive manner. Cledara acts as the system of record for company software and centralizes the payment and management of SaaS applications in one place. Cledara is designed specifically for the journey of software within an organization and is used across the business providing visibility for employees to discover, buy, manage and cancel their software.







Cristina Vila, Co-founder and CEO, Cledara

"Cledara is solving an important problem that has not been addressed until now," explains Cristina Vila Vives, CEO and Co-founder of Cledara. "We help companies become successful users of the software they depend on each day and we are thrilled to now offer our solution to growing companies in the US."

Software usage in companies has grown in the past decade, only to surge since the pandemic. Siloed software applications, with purchase and usage data scattered and disorganized across a company, are the cause of hours of unnecessary, tedious administrative work for finance teams. Furthermore, because no one in a company typically has the full picture of software bought and used in a business, this wasted time translates into wasted money and processes that don't scale.



In fact, Gartner estimates that 30% of SaaS spend is wasted on forgotten, unused, and duplicate software. Cledara solves this problem for finance, IT and functional teams by orchestrating software requests, purchases, usage and cancellations in one central place. The resulting insights from these data sets become the foundation for better buyer experiences.

A recent participant in the Mastercard Start Path program, Cledara is one of the few B2B fintechs to 'cross the pond' from Europe to the US at the seed-funding stage, just three years after it was founded in the UK. The engagement with Mastercard through Start Path has enabled Cledara to accelerate its offering, co-innovate and uncover opportunities with tailored support from Mastercard experts, as well as leverage its worldwide brand, reach and scale.

"From a Mastercard Start Path participant issuing Mastercard cards in the UK to a fintech with a global footprint, we have been delighted to iterate with Cledara at each stage of their transformation journey and help them achieve scale quickly," said Amy Neale, SVP, Fintech & Enablers at Mastercard. "As we enter the next phase of our relationship, Cledara can continue to leverage our full suite of APIs, solutions, partners and programs through the Mastercard Developers portfolio to help more companies get the most out of their software investments."

Cledara is already serving customers in the United States and is actively hiring for sales, marketing, operations, and tech roles. With offices in London and Barcelona, Cledara will soon open a new US HQ in Denver, CO.

About Cledara:

Cledara is the first Software Intelligence platform for fast-growing companies. We combine management tools for teams with a payments platform to help companies take control of their software investments. This allows them to operate more effectively across teams, comply with regulations and ultimately focus on what really matters - serving their customers. Founded by Cristina Vila in 2018, Cledara was part of the 2019 cohort of Techstars London, was named SaaS Startup of the Year 2018 by SaaStock, and was named one of the top 5 female-founded enterprise SaaS companies outside of the US by Melinda Gates' Pivotal Ventures and M12. Cledara was accepted to the Mastercard Start Path program in 2021 and was part of the 2020 FinTech50. Visit https://www.cledara.com/

