Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - John Simmons, CEO AceAge Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Kiersten Anas Byrick as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of AceAge Inc. effective February 28, 2022.

"Kiersten is an accomplished strategic operations leader and team builder. She brings solid depth and breadth of expertise in many areas of operations and business leadership," stated John Simmons. "As a veteran of fast-paced, fast-growing environments, she will be a tremendous asset to AceAge as we rapidly grow and scale our business."

Ms. Anas Byrick is an Engineer by training and holds a Master of Engineering Science (Biomedical Engineering), a Bachelor of Engineering Science (Mechanical Engineering) and a Bachelor of Arts (Kinesiology) all from Western University. Most recently, Ms. Anas Byrick was VP of Planning, and VP of Business Operations at Pliteq Inc., one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and one of the Growth 500 Fastest-Growing Canadian companies. Previously, Ms. Anas Byrick served as COO of the Women's Executive Network; Canada, U.K. and Ireland's leading organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of women in executive roles.

"Being involved in the healthcare sector at this time, and with AceAge at its critical growth acceleration stage, is a tremendous opportunity. I'm excited to bring my operations, team building and process-oriented skills to achieve global success with Karie," stated Ms. Anas Byrick. "What appeals to me is using Karie to help seniors, and their caregivers, maintain their independence and wellness longer and later in life."

AceAge Inc., has developed and commercialized the Karie in-home smart pill companion that organizes, schedules, and delivers medication. The easy-to-use system adapts to patient's routines, reminding them with visual and sound prompts to when it is time to take their medication. The Karie app allows caregivers to be notified if the patient misses doses, supporting timely interventions and promoting medication adherence.

About AceAge Inc.

AceAge, a healthcare technology company creating intuitive products to ease the aging process and improve health outcomes. AceAge's product, Karie, is a smart pill companion that organizes, schedules, and delivers pills, ideally suited for those needing to manage 3 or more medications simultaneously. Karie was designed to make medication management as simple as possible to ensure user independence and wellness, while providing caregivers with peace of mind.

