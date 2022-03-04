Donations to aid children and families and provide emergency medical supplies to Ukrainian Ministry of Health

The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), today announced a $1 million donation to support relief efforts in Ukraine. The donation includes:

$500,000 to Save the Children, the U.S. affiliate of Save the Children International, to support its Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund to provide children and families with immediate aid such as food, water, hygiene kits and psychosocial support.

$500,0000 to Direct Relief, a long-standing United Health Foundation partner on disaster response, to provide emergency medical supplies including critical care medicines, oxygen concentrators, antibiotics and other medical equipment to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.

"We share deep concern for people in Ukraine amid this humanitarian crisis," said Patricia Lewis, UnitedHealth Group chief sustainability officer. "This donation will help provide immediate support to families in need, and we're grateful for the work of both Save the Children and Direct Relief."

Save the Children has worked in Ukraine since 2014 and is working closely with its Ukrainian affiliate and local partners, while Direct Relief is building on the $26 million in support it has provided to Ukraine over the last six months as part of broader medical aid efforts.

About the United Health Foundation

Through collaboration with community partners, grants and outreach efforts, the United Health Foundation works to improve our health system, build a diverse and dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local communities. The United Health Foundation was established by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private foundation dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, the United Health Foundation has committed more than $500 million to programs and communities around the world. To learn more, visit UnitedHealthFoundation.org.

