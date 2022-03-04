- (PLX AI) - KWS Outlook FY EBIT margin 8-9%, down from 10% previously.
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 6-8%, down from 9-11% previously
- • Says expected negative effects of the dramatically worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict on business activities in these two countries
- • KWS has its own subsidiaries in Russia and Ukraine with breeding, production, selling and administration activities
- • The sales volume originally planned for the current fiscal year in both countries corresponded to around 10% of KWS Group sales
KWS SAAT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de