Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX" or the "Company") today provided additional details about the findings from the independent laboratory that analyzed the Kawa-1 well samples of cuttings from the four pay intervals in the Santonian mentioned in their March 2, 2022 press release. Kawa-1 was a first stage exploration well intended to identify the presence of hydrocarbons, which occurred. The well was then decommissioned by way of safely plugging and abandoning it, a standard practice and planned event. The Kawa-1 well was never intended to be kept active following completion of the successful drilling campaign.

The summary of the cuttings analysis, where the Company stated in its March 2, 2022 press release that "preliminary results from the Santonian interval indicate the presence of liquid hydrocarbons in the reservoir," was based on the following findings from the independent laboratory:

Cuttings samples from twelve reservoir zones in the Kawa-1 well are being analyzed with a variety of geochemical methods to evaluate in situ hydrocarbons. Preliminary data from four pay intervals in the Santonian show consistent fingerprints which provide confidence in the interpretation and mitigate mud contaminants by overcoming the presence of Synthetic Oil Based Mud (SOBM) in the cuttings. A technique called Low Temperature Hydrous Pyrolysis (LTHP) was utilized to analyze the cuttings to preserve volatile hydrocarbons.

High Resolution Gas Chromatography (HRGC) analysis of the LTHP mobilized hydrocarbons demonstrate the reproducible presence of light hydrocarbons (C4-C12). Distinctive molecular ratios in these light hydrocarbons indicate that these Santonian reservoirs likely contain a light oil, consistent with fluorescence analysis of cuttings during drilling. These results are supported by analysis of solvent-extracted samples from the cuttings, which contain biomarkers that show characteristic patterns consistent with a Cretaceous Santonian source.

Measured ratios of Dibenzothiophene/Phenanthrene aromatics from the samples are low (<0.15), in line with low sulfur content and a marine shale source. Further geochemical investigation of samples taken from the Santonian, Campanian and Maastrichtian intervals continue and will be communicated when fully analyzed.

CGX is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin and the development of a deep water port in the Berbice, Guyana.

