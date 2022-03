LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) confirmed on Friday that it has ceased all trading in Russia across both its brand websites and wholesale channels. These sales represented less than 0.05% of annual revenues.



JD Sports added that it has no facilities or employees in either Russia or Ukraine.



JD Sports said it is 'shocked and deeply concerned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and expresses the utmost sympathy for all Ukrainians.'



The company added that will look to support those affected through its verified charity partners.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JD SPORTS FASHION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de