

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. jobs data for February has been released at 8:30 am ET Friday. The greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts after the data. While it changed little against the euro and the pound, it eased against the yen and the franc.



The greenback was trading at 115.38 against the yen, 1.0931 against the euro, 1.3263 against the pound and 0.9197 against the franc around 8:31 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de