Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 February 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Drax Group 7.1% China Suntien Green Energy 6.6% China Everbright Environment 6.1% RWE 5.7% Greencoat UK Wind 5.4% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.1% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.6% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.2% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 3.9% China Longyuan Power Group 3.6% Clearway Energy A Class 3.1% Fortum 3.1% Iberdrola 3.0% SSE 3.0% Acciona 2.9% Foresight Solar Fund 2.8% National Grid 2.7% Grenergy Renovables 2.5% Northland Power 2.3% TransAlta Renewables 2.1%

At close of business on 28 February 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £51.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Renewable energy developers 28.9% Yieldcos & funds 26.0% Renewable focused utilities 14.4% Biomass generation and production 8.4% Energy storage 7.1% Waste to energy 6.1% Electricity networks 2.7% Renewable technology and service 2.2% Carbon markets 2.0% Liquidation portfolio 0.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.3% 100%