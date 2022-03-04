Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, March 4
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 February 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Drax Group
|7.1%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|6.6%
|China Everbright Environment
|6.1%
|RWE
|5.7%
|Greencoat UK Wind
|5.4%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|5.1%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|4.6%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|4.2%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|3.9%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|3.6%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.1%
|Fortum
|3.1%
|Iberdrola
|3.0%
|SSE
|3.0%
|Acciona
|2.9%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|2.8%
|National Grid
|2.7%
|Grenergy Renovables
|2.5%
|Northland Power
|2.3%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.1%
At close of business on 28 February 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £51.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Renewable energy developers
|28.9%
|Yieldcos & funds
|26.0%
|Renewable focused utilities
|14.4%
|Biomass generation and production
|8.4%
|Energy storage
|7.1%
|Waste to energy
|6.1%
|Electricity networks
|2.7%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.2%
|Carbon markets
|2.0%
|Liquidation portfolio
|0.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.3%
|100%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|31.0%
|Global
|18.2%
|Europe (ex UK)
|17.3%
|China
|17.1%
|North America
|12.3%
|Latin America
|2.0%
|India
|0.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.3%
|100%
