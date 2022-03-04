Anzeige
Freitag, 04.03.2022

PR Newswire
04.03.2022 | 15:10
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, March 4

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 February 2022, its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Drax Group7.1%
China Suntien Green Energy6.6%
China Everbright Environment6.1%
RWE5.7%
Greencoat UK Wind5.4%
NextEnergy Solar Fund5.1%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure4.6%
Algonquin Power & Utilities4.2%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc3.9%
China Longyuan Power Group3.6%
Clearway Energy A Class3.1%
Fortum3.1%
Iberdrola3.0%
SSE3.0%
Acciona2.9%
Foresight Solar Fund2.8%
National Grid2.7%
Grenergy Renovables2.5%
Northland Power2.3%
TransAlta Renewables2.1%

At close of business on 28 February 2022, the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £51.5 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Renewable energy developers28.9%
Yieldcos & funds26.0%
Renewable focused utilities14.4%
Biomass generation and production8.4%
Energy storage7.1%
Waste to energy6.1%
Electricity networks2.7%
Renewable technology and service2.2%
Carbon markets2.0%
Liquidation portfolio0.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.3%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom31.0%
Global18.2%
Europe (ex UK)17.3%
China17.1%
North America12.3%
Latin America2.0%
India0.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.3%
100%
