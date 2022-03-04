Anzeige
Freitag, 04.03.2022
04.03.2022
Carnival PLC - CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

London, March 3

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 28 February 2022 Carnival plc had 217,363,752 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 31,639,296 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 185,724,456 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 10,894,003 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 149,929,309. The above figure of 149,929,309 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

4 March 2022

