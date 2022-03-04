DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF (PR1G) AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2022 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES ETF

DEALING DATE: 03/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.5714

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1008000

CODE: PR1G

ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1G Sequence No.: 147094 EQS News ID: 1295151 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

