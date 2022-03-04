DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: Primary Market & NAV Calculation Suspensions - Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF (THE "Fund")

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation and in the latest Prospectus of the Company or any supplement.

Luxembourg, March 4th, 2022,

Dear Shareholder,

In order to protect the interests of investors in the Fund, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company has taken the decision to suspend the valuation of the Fund, and the issue, redemptions and conversion of shares of the Fund with effect from 4 March 2022 until further notice. The decision is directly related to the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia which has severe impacts on market trading conditions, including the fact that a substantial portion of the Fund's assets cannot be traded currently.

In this view, the Board believes that it is in the interests of the Fund and investors that subscriptions, redemptions and conversions of Shares of the Fund on the primary market be temporarily suspended with effect from 4 March 2022, in accordance with the pursuant to the "Temporary Suspension of the Calculation of the Net Asset Value per Share" provision in the Fund's prospectus. While subscription, redemptions and conversion of shares remain suspended, any primary market dealing request received will be rejected.

Please note that this suspension of subscription, redemption and conversion of shares of the Fund on the primary market does not apply to secondary market dealing. As a result, trading on stock exchanges on which the shares of the Fund are admitted to trading will remain possible, subject to each Stock Exchange policy.

Under the current situation, it is not possible to determine for how long the suspension of subscription, redemption and conversion of shares of the Fund on the primary market will last. The Board will closely monitor the situation in order to review the decision on an ongoing basis. Meanwhile, the Fund will be managed in accordance with its investment objective and its investment policy.

Updates will be posted to the Lyxoretf website www.lyxoretf.com.

Yours sincerely,

For the Board

