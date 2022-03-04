A group of researchers in the United Kingdom is developing a modular, multi-vector energy system that can be installed into new homes and retrofitted into existing buildings to provide seasonal heat storage. In the proposed system configuration, a rooftop solar array would be used to power a heat pump or another electrical heating element, which in turn produces the heat to be stored by thermal devices.Researchers from Swansea University in the United Kingdom are investigating how thermochemical storage (TCS) may be used in combination with rooftop PV for seasonal heat storage. "Our vision for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...