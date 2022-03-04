CMRC Saudi Arabia is the first private hospital accredited in KSA for Inpatient and Outpatient Programs by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities after Only Two Years of Operations

WITH AN EMPHASIS ON CONTINUUM OF CARE, THE FACILITY GARNERS NEW ACCREDITATION THAT FOCUSES ON QUALITY AND OUTCOMES.

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center, the GCC leading Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care provider ensuring a "continuum of care" to its patients, today announced that its CMRC Saudi Arabia location had received full, three-year accreditation from The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF International). This accreditation is the most prestigious and strategic of its kind for any rehabilitation hospital/healthcare facility across the globe.

As more patients seek quality healthcare, particularly for rehabilitation of injury or chronic condition, accreditation stands as the key indicator of quality and excellence. CARF accreditation signals the gold standard for rehabilitation of a disability or injury such as stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and catastrophic accidents. An outstanding report from commission representatives accompanies the accreditation of CMRC Saudi Arabia by CARF.

The commission found that leadership at all levels of the organization is committed to the delivery of high-quality services to their patients. This active leadership encourages and motivates staff while also placing an emphasis on learning.

Notably, the report also considers a patient-centered approach that was evident during the facility survey. The report highlights the qualified medical directors at CMRC Saudi Arabia who are "highly respected, actively involved in care and demonstrate knowledge and use of the evidence-based practice to ensure currency in medical practice." They are also focused on the development of ongoing relationships with the greater medical community, staff educational activities, program development, and strategic planning.

The report goes on to emphasize the organization's interdisciplinary rehabilitation teams as the "true strength" due to their "quality of work, individual passion, enthusiasm, expertise, and caring," which ensures the optimum quality of life for each patient.

The Group Chief Executive office for CMRC, Dr. Howard Podolsky commented on this significant achievement: "CMRC-KSA is keenly focused on providing world-class post-acute rehabilitation services to the patients and families of the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In keeping with this commitment, I am incredibly pleased and honored to have CMRC-KSA recognized and fully accredited by CARF as the gold standard for international rehabilitation accreditation. This outstanding accomplishment reflects the professionalism, passion, and commitment we have to the provision of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitative services."

Founded in 1966, CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services in many areas, including Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. With the rapid changes and advances in rehabilitation, CARF's standards for accreditation denote excellence in Comprehensive Integrated Inpatient and Outpatient Rehabilitation, Residential Rehabilitation, and Occupational Rehabilitation.

The CARF surveyors who toured the CMRC Saudi Arabia center interviewed current and former patients who reported high satisfaction with staff and the services received.

This is reflected by CMRC Saudi Arabia's integrated interdisciplinary approach, which spans all activities, including 24/7 rehabilitation nursing, admissions, and the continuing continuum of care for all patients and their families.

CMRC Saudi Arabia is in Dhahran, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. CMRC is owned by Amanat Holdings, a UAE investment company that believes investing in a more innovative, healthier society is a more successful one. Two other CMRC facilities are in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, UAE.

About CMRC Saudi Arabia

Our mission at CMRC Saudi Arabia is to restore hope, continuity of care, and ensure the provision of healthcare services of the highest standards to our clients and their families. The Saudi Arabia facility is a new 60-bed facility located between Dhahran and Al Khobar. It will help patients requiring post-acute care and rehabilitation services to make significant improvements in their quality of life through multidisciplinary rehabilitative therapies, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech and speech therapy sessions, and Sensory integration.

About Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center

Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center, founded in 2012 as the preeminent provider for Long-Term Care and Post-Acute Rehabilitation services in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, provides, world-class rehabilitation services to the healthcare sector guided by their expertise for enhancing the patient's journey defined as the "Continuum of Care."

Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) is a group of Long-Term Care and Post-Acute Care facilities with specialized Inpatient & Outpatient rehabilitation programs designed for neonates, pediatrics, adolescents, adults and geriatric patients. CMRC offers multidisciplinary rehabilitation services with resources to serve the needs of patients to help them reach their potential rehab goals. Recognized by CARF, JCI, and CBAHI, an exceptional value is demonstrated by improving the patients' care, creating a second home experience for patients and their families, minimizing risks of infections, and improving outcomes with an interdisciplinary clinical approach. Such a vision established successful results that positively impacted the quality of life for more than 1,200 improved inpatients and more than 120,000 outpatients.

About CARF

CARF is an independent, nonprofit organization focused on advancing the quality of services you use to meet your needs for the best possible outcomes.

CARF provides accreditation services worldwide at the request of health and human service providers. So, whether you seek rehabilitation for a disability, home and community services, retirement living, or other health and human services, you can have confidence in your choice. Providers that meet our standards have demonstrated their commitment to being among the best available.

