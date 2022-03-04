- (PLX AI) - Veon responds to investor inquiries.
- • Veon: there are no agreements in place between LetterOne and any other shareholders relating to the voting of VEON shares
- • Veon: Fridman, Aven don't directly or indirectly own any voting interests in VEON shares or ADSs outside of their interest in LetterOne
- • Veon: concluded that VEON is not subject to European Union sanctions
- • LetterOne holds 47.85% of common and voting shares in Veon
- • Fridman and Aven, hold in the aggregate a less than 50% interest in the LetterOne group, the ultimate shareholding entity of LetterOne and both have stepped down from the LetterOne group board, Veon said
