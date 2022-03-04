BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Russian portfolio holdings

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Statement re: Russian portfolio holdings

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc note that, in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, BlackRock on Monday, 28 February 2022, suspended the purchase of all Russian securities in its active and index funds.

The Board confirms that the Company's Manager (BlackRock Fund Managers Limited) is taking all necessary actions to ensure adherence to relevant sanctions laws and regulations including those of the US, UK and EU.

As at 3 March 2022, the Company only holds a single Russian security. The valuation of this holding has been adjusted to reflect market illiquidity and represents 0.0013% of the Company's net assets (with a value of £1,980).

Contact name for queries:



Melissa Gallagher

Co-Head Closed End Funds

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 020 7743 3893

Date: 4 March 2022