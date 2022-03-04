Anzeige
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 4

ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Patricia Dimond, a non-executive director of the Company, is to be appointed as a non-executive director of Hilton Food Group plc with effect from 1 April 2022.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.

