Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, March 4
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST plc
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Patricia Dimond, a non-executive director of the Company, is to be appointed as a non-executive director of Hilton Food Group plc with effect from 1 April 2022.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de