LIDDS AB: LIDDS publishes agenda for the company's Capital Markets Day 2022

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) announced today the agenda for the Capital Markets Day to be held on March 9, 2022, for investors, analysts and media.

Agenda Capital Markets Day 2022

15.00-15.10 Welcome - Nina Herne, CEO

15.10-15.45 Presentation of LIDDS company strategy and drug delivery technology - Nina Herne, CEO

15.45-16.45 Update on LIDDS pipeline and clinical programs - Johan Harmenberg, CMO

16.45-16.55 Break

16.55-17.15Financial update - Jenni Björnulfson, CFO

17.15-18.00 Q&A session - Nina Herne, CEO, Johan Harmenberg, CMO, Jenni Björnulfson, CFO, Mattew Lindon, CSO and Jan Törnell, Chairman of the Board.

The Capital Markets Day is a hybrid event. Participants are welcome to participate either physically, at the Redeye office, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, 10th floor, Stockholm, Sweden, or digitally.

Registration for the Capital Markets Day is made by emailing info@liddspharma.com. The last day to register is 7 March 2022. No pre-registration is required to watch the webcast. The webcast will be available at: https://www.redeye.se/events/835119/capital-markets-day-lidds-pharma



LIDDS processes the personal data that you provide in your notification in accordance with our Privacy policy. Throughout the event, local Covid-19-related restrictions will be adhered to. For that reason, the event will turn wholly digital if necessary.

The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on the company website, www.liddspharma.com after the event.

For further information, please contact

Nina Herne, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)70 714 74 57,

E-mail: nina.herne@liddspharma.com

Jenni Björnulfson, CFO

Phone: +46 (0)708 55 38 05

E-mail: jenni.bjornulfson@liddspharma.com

LIDDS Certified Adviser is Redeye AB.

Tel: [+46] 8 121 576 90

E-mail: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact person, on March 4, 2022 at 17.30 CET.

LIDDS in brief:

LIDDS is a Swedish drug delivery company based on the proprietary technology NanoZolid. With NanoZolid, LIDDS can formulate drugs for local administration, with a maintained and controlled release for up to six months. The technology is versatile, can be used across different drug classes and solve problems within many indication areas. LIDDS offers the NanoZolid technology to partners and has developed its own pipeline focused on oncology, where the technology enables delivery of a local and high drug dose, administered over time with very limited side effects. LIDDS has a broad pipeline with several projects in clinical development, both in early and late-stage clinical phase, and projects about to enter clinical development. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market.



