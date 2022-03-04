Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Vom „200-Mrd.-Monster“ zu InnoCan Pharma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895929 ISIN: CH0012142631 Ticker-Symbol: CLRN 
Lang & Schwarz
04.03.22
20:05 Uhr
14,988 Euro
-0,378
-2,46 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIANT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,85515,12020:06
0,0000,00008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2022 | 19:41
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clariant International Ltd: Clariant suspends all operations in Russia

MUTTENZ,MARCH 4, 2022

Clariant, a focused, sustainable, and innovative specialty chemical company, today announced it will suspend business with Russia in response to the Russian state's intolerable acts of violence in the Ukraine with immediate effect. Clariant's operations in Russia include a sales office and a laboratory in Moscow and contribute approximately 2% to the company's annual sales.

"We strongly oppose Russia's war against the Ukraine and support the vote of the UN General Assembly that the Russian government must immediately stop the aggression, withdraw its troops, and abide by the rules of the UN Charter. Our thoughts are with our 146 employees and their families in the Ukraine and we are doing everything in our power to support them. We join them in hoping that this brutal violence will end soon. Continuing to do business under these circumstances is incompatible with our purpose and values. Therefore, we have decided to suspend all business with Russia with immediate effect," said Conrad Keijzer, Clariant's Chief Executive Officer.

Many employees of Clariant have taken personal initiative to help their colleagues in the Ukraine or to support aid organizations on the ground. Clariant encourages these activities and is grateful that the Clariant Foundation has made a donation to UNICEF, which is working with communities in the Ukraine to ensure that children and families in need can be helped right away.

CORPORATE MEDIA RELATIONS



Jochen Dubiel
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
jochen.dubiel@clariant.com (mailto:jochen.dubiel@clariant.com)



Anne Maier
Phone +41 61 469 63 63
anne.maier@clariant.com



Ellese Golder

Phone +41 61 469 63 63
ellese.golder@clariant.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS



Andreas Schwarzwälder
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
andreas.schwarzwaelder@clariant.com



Maria Ivek
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
maria.ivek@clariant.com



Alexander Kamb
Phone +41 61 469 63 73
alexander.kamb@clariant.com
Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/clariant), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ClariantInternational), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clariant), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/clariant_international).



This media release contains certain statements that are neither reported financial results nor other historical information. This document also includes forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Clariant's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of governmental regulators and other risk factors such as: the timing and strength of new product offerings; pricing strategies of competitors; the Company's ability to continue to receive adequate products from its vendors on acceptable terms, or at all, and to continue to obtain sufficient financing to meet its liquidity needs; and changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions, including currency fluctuations, inflation and consumer confidence, on a global, regional or national basis. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. Clariant does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.



www.clariant.com





Clariant is a focused, sustainable and innovative specialty chemical company based in Muttenz, near Basel/Switzerland. On 31 December 2020, the company employed a total workforce of 13 235. In the financial year 2020, Clariant recorded sales of CHF 3.860 billion for its continuing businesses. The company reports in three Business Areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, and Natural Resources. Clariant's corporate strategy is led by the overarching purpose of "Greater chemistry - between people and planet," and reflects the importance of connecting customer focus, innovation, sustainability, and people.

Attachment

  • Clariant Media Release_Clariant suspends all business with Russia 20220304 EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48c84cf8-10dc-41fb-b7e5-d2173aca63c7)

CLARIANT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.