

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Friday as worries about supply disruptions grew amid an escalation in Russia-Ukraine conflict after Russia attacked and seized Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.



As the war continues to rage, it is feared that Western countries will likely impose more stringent sanctions on Russia, which could significantly disrupt oil exports from the country, which is the world's biggest exporter of crude and oil products combined.



The Biden administration is reportedly weighing a ban on U.S. imports of Russian crude oil, as the Congress looks to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up by $8.01 or about 7.4% at $115.68 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 2008. WTI crude futures gained as much as 26.3% this week, the steepest climb in percentage terms, since the week ending April 3, 2020.



According to reports in Iranian media, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's chief negotiator at the nuclear talks, said an agreement was likely over the next few days. A deal will likely pave the way for the legitimate return of Tehran's oil to the market.



A report from Baker Hughes said the oil rigs count in the U.S. dropped by 3 to 519 in the week ending March 4. The number of total active drilling rigs in the U.S. remains unchanged at 650, the report said.



The report says the total active rig count - oil, gas and miscellaneous - is 247 more than the rig count this time last year.







