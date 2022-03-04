Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.03.2022 | 22:04
Skal International welcomes IATA leader to its membership

President elect for IATA, Mr. Mehmet T. Nane, CEO of Pegasus Airlines is inducted as a new member of Skal International Istanbul

TORREMOLINOS, Spain, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Istanbul Skal International club held its general assembly and gala dinner on February 28th at the Dedeman Istanbul Hotel. In attendance were Hulya Aslantas, Interim Vice President of Skal International who is an active member of the Istanbul club and Can Arinel who was elected as new President of SKAL Istanbul.

During this event Mr. Mehmet T. Nane, CEO of Pegasus Airlines and president elect for IATA was inducted as a new member of Skal International Istanbul. Mr. Mehmet Nane will preside IATA beginning June 2022.

"Membership Development is one of our key goals this year. Skal International welcomes Mr. Mehmet Nane and the insights and contributions he will bring to our membership as head of IATA," commented Burcin Turkkan, World President, Skal International 2022.

Skal International is an advocate of global tourism, focused on its benefits--happiness, good health, friendship, and long life. Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only organization of tourism professionals worldwide promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry. For more information, please visit www.skal.org.

Press Release contact:
Annette Cardenas, Director PR
Communications and Social Media
Skal International
skal@skal.org
communications@skal.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122360/Skal_International_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
