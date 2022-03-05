Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it will suspend commercial operations in Russia.

Moody's will continue to support its employees in Russia. The suspension covers both Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) operations. Moody's Investors Service will maintain analytical coverage for existing ratings from outside Russia.

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 13,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

