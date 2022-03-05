

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) said Saturday that it will suspend commercial operations in Russia. The suspension covers both Moody's Investors Service (MIS) and Moody's Analytics (MA) operations.



Moody's Investors Service will maintain analytical coverage for existing ratings from outside Russia.



The company noted that it will continue to support its employees in Russia.







