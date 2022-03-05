Anzeige
Samstag, 05.03.2022
Produktions-Stopp bei Autobauern! Der Kampf um Lithium & Co. ist eröffnet!
WKN: A0HL7Z ISIN: US67011E2046 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:36 Uhr
13,200 Euro
+2,200
+20,00 %
05.03.2022 | 17:52
Fitch takes rating action on NLMK Group

DJ Fitch takes rating action on NLMK Group

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) Fitch takes rating action on NLMK Group 05-March-2022 / 17:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release 5 March 2022

Fitch takes rating action on NLMK Group

NLMK Group announces that Fitch Ratings has downgraded NLMK Group's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating from BBB (stable outlook) to B (rating watch negative). The rating action follows the agency's downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings on 2 March 2022.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more information about NLMK Group, please visit our website. 

IR contact info:    Media contact info: 
Dmitry Kolomytsyn, CFA Maria Simonova 
+7 (495) 504 0504    +7 (915) 322 62 25 
ir@nlmk.com       simonova_mn@nlmk.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US67011E2046 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      NLMK 
LEI Code:    213800913TPW32I84456 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  147132 
EQS News ID:  1295387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2022 11:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
