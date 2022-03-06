War in Ukraine and a horrible week for Austrian Stocks, the ATX TR down -13,58% to 6.162,05 points. News came from Erste Group, RHI Magnesita, Bawag, OMV, Valneva, S Immo, Vienna Airport, UBM, Lenzing, AT&S and Wienerberger. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -13,58% to 6.162,05 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -21,49%. Up to now there were 20 days with a positive and 25 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 25,33% away, from the low 0%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 0,52%, the weakest is Monday with -1,27%. These are the best-performers this week: SBO 8,4% in front of Frequentis 2,22% and Marinomed Biotech 0%. And the following stocks performed worst: RBI -31,77% in front of Warimpex -29,86% and Erste Group -22,3% ....

