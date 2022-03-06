Erste Group: Erste Group posted a 8.2% rise in its operating income to 7.7 bn euros in the 2021 financial year. This strong operating performance reflected higher net interest income on the back of rate hikes in Czechia and Hungary and solid loan volume growth, as well as sharply higher net fee and commission income thanks to the rebound in the region's economies and markets. The benign risk environment during the past year allowed a steep reduction in risk costs from 1.3 bn euros in 2020 to 159 mn euros in 2021. These developments led Erste Group to post a net profit of 1.92 billion euros for the financial year 2021 (2020: 783 mn euros, 2019: 1.47 bn euros). "The latest developments regarding Russia's war with Ukraine are a shock to everyone who believes in the European ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...