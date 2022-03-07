Best Cart Conversion Strategies & Why "My Offer" Is Ranked Number 1

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2022 / For companies operating in the e-commerce space, there is no metric more valuable than the sales conversion rate during the checkout process. This is the page that brings in your actual revenue. Even a minuscule increase of 1% in conversion rate can add thousands of dollars in real money to your business.

While there are many ideas to increase conversion rate, reducing digital "window shopping" and cutting down the cart abandonment rate will definitely have a big impact on your bottom line. Creating a smooth checkout process is instrumental in allowing your customers to easily and swiftly complete their purchases.

With this in mind, My Offer has been launched to provide online businesses with an innovative sales channel that provides unparalleled real time visibility of online cart activity. By allowing customers full negotiation autonomy of their final charge, My Offer is changing the online shopping environment and delivering increased sales to retailers and businesses by connecting with customers on a personal level, like never before.

How does My Offer work?

My Offer is an all-inclusive on-demand solution that engages and rewards customers instantly at the checkout. Instead of setting universal sales events, your customers will view their shopping cart and make an offer on the total cart value. If it's within the predetermined parameters set by the merchant, the offer is automatically accepted, a unique discount code is generated and applied with one click, then the customer is guided through to the checkout.

The software can easily be integrated into a retailer's website and includes a customer concierge chat function with a scripting template that can be modified and styled to meet brand requirements. If the customer concierge is busy, customers have the ability to leave their details for the first available staff member to reach out to them. Once an offer is accepted, the shopper is directed to the shopping cart checkout where the transaction is finalised.

Founder and CEO Dee Anevska says, "My Offer is an innovative way to discreetly replicate that instantly gratifying in-store experience, and empower customers to negotiate on their unique needs, timeframe and budget anytime, anywhere."

"In most cases, an offer is better than no sale. If a customer has the ability to submit an offer they are less likely to abandon their cart and complete the sale."

My Offer® does not own customer data and is supported by Amazon Web Services to ensure security and scalability.

Their mission is to challenge the status quo by transforming the traditional supply and demand formula, by rebalancing the driving forces behind the business and customer's decision-making processes to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome.

About My Offer

This one-of-a-kind B2B software empowers brands to transform curious shoppers into dedicated brand advocates through the power of individual human connection.

My Offer removes the need for businesses to constantly optimise pricing, research customer price targets, and take the guesswork out of identifying ways to connect with customers' individual needs.

After many years in service, My Offer has attracted a large number of online retailers with their free trial period that is available for new customers.

My Offer has no subscription fees and lock-in contracts. The company charges a low fee, calculated as a percentage of each successful sale. It offers ongoing support and a six-month free trial.

The online retail industry continues to grow and My Offer is riding the curve of this exponential growth. My Offer has re-imagined the traditional sales cycle to increase customer satisfaction, boost online sales and forge a new level of customer loyalty.

