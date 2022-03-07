

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. announced Monday that it is joining with British personal care and beauty retailer Space NK to bring prestige beauty products to Walmart.com and nearly 250 Walmart stores across the United States this summer.



The unique collaboration, called BEAUTYSPACENK, will be available on Walmart.com on March 15. It will offer Space NK's assortment of high-quality beauty brands and products.



The collection of prestige products span a variety of price points across skincare, makeup, haircare and bath and body.



BEAUTYSPACENK features over 600 products from 15 brands. These includes both new and established, some of which are only available at Walmart - with more to come throughout the year.



BEAUTYSPACENK is sorted under four pillars - skincare, makeup, haircare and bath and body - spanning luxe, indie, award-winning, plant-powered and more.







