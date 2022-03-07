Axel Weber will have reached the ten-year term limit and will not stand for re-election. Colm Kelleher and Lukas Gähwiler are nominated for election as Chairman and Vice Chairman to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG and UBS AG at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Reto Francioni will not stand for re-election and will become Chairman of the Supervisory Board of UBS Europe SE.

The UBS Group AG Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of USD 0.50 (gross) in cash per share for the financial year 2021.

The Board of Directors proposes a capital reduction by way of cancellation of shares repurchased under the 2021 share buyback program and the approval of a new share buyback program 2022.

At the end of January 2022, when all pandemic measures were still in force, the Board of Directors decided to again hold the AGM as a webcast, so as to protect the health of UBS's shareholders and employees. UBS asks its shareholders to exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy.

The UBS Group AG AGM will take place on 6 April 2022 and will begin at 9:30 a.m. CET. The AGM will be broadcast live in both German and English at ubs.com/agm.

The invitation to the AGM, including explanatory information on individual agenda items, is available at ubs.com/agm.

Changes to the UBS Board of Directors

As previously announced, the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG will nominate Colm Kelleher as new Chairman and Lukas Gähwiler as Vice Chairman for election to the Board. If elected, Colm Kelleher will succeed Axel A. Weber, who will have reached the maximum term limit after ten years in office and will thus not stand for re-election. Jeremy Anderson will continue in his role as Senior Independent Director and non-executive member of the Board.

The UBS Board of Directors also announced today that Reto Francioni is not standing for re-election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG and UBS AG. He will step down after having served since 2013 and will become Chairman of the Supervisory Board of UBS Europe SE.

UBS Chairman Axel A. Weber: "We thank Reto for his nine years of invaluable collaboration and distinguished service to our firm. Reto's formidable personality will be missed on the Group Board as we look forward to his continued engagement with UBS as the Chairman of UBS Europe SE."

Agenda for the AGM 2022 of UBS Group AG

1. Approval of the UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements for the 2021 financial year

2. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Compensation Report 2021

3. Advisory vote on the UBS climate roadmap

4. Appropriation of total profit and distribution of ordinary dividend out of total profit and capital contribution reserve

5. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the 2021 financial year

6. Re-elections of members of the Board of Directors

6.1. Jeremy Anderson

6.2. Claudia Böckstiegel

6.3. William C. Dudley

6.4. Patrick Firmenich

6.5. Fred Hu

6.6. Mark Hughes

6.7. Nathalie Rachou

6.8. Julie G. Richardson

6.9. Dieter Wemmer

6.10. Jeanette Wong

7. Elections of new members to the Board of Directors

7.1. Lukas Gähwiler

7.2. Colm Kelleher, as Chairman of the Board of Directors

8. Re-elections of the members of the Compensation Committee

8.1. Julie G. Richardson

8.2. Dieter Wemmer

8.3. Jeanette Wong

9. Approval of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board

9.1. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2022 AGM to the 2023 AGM

9.2. Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2021 financial year

9.3. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2023 financial year

10. Re-elections

10.1. Re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss Beilstein AG, Zurich

10.2. Re-election of the auditors, Ernst Young Ltd, Basel

11. Reduction of share capital by way of cancellation of shares repurchased under the 2021 share buyback program

12. Approval of a new 2022 share buyback program

Contacts:

UBS Group AG

Investor contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00

Americas: +1-212-882 5734

Media contact

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 58

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00