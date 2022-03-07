- (PLX AI) - Belimo FY EBIT CHF 145.4 million vs. estimate CHF 145 million.
- • FY net income CHF 115.5 million vs. estimate CHF 120 million
- • FY EBIT margin 19%
- • Dividend CHF 8.50
- • Sees "above-potential recovery growth" in 2022
- • Says market share gains, market development, and new product applications support the Group's organic long-term growth path
- • Belimo continues to pursue its long-term growth strategy, allocating significant resources for research, development, operational excellence, and sales network expansion
- • Says this results in higher expenditures, following an overleveraged 2021. Additional investments in production, logistics, and global customization capacities are projected to impact cash flow in 2022 and subsequent years
BELIMO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de