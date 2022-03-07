

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Colton, California-based Boyd Specialties, LLC is recalling around 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE jerky products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The multiple jerky products were produced on February 23, 2022. The various product types include Garlic Pepper, Straight Whiskey, Carne Asada, Mango Habanero, Carolina Reaper, Cracked Black Pepper, Old Fashioned Maple Flavor, Teriyaki, and Honey & Pepper Bacon, among others.



The recalled products bear establishment number 'EST. 40269' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The various items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.



FSIS discovered the issue during follow-up procedures after a routine product sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes.



Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries. The agency urged the consumers to throw away the products away or return to the place of purchase.







