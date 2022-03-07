XP POWER LTD - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, March 4
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date:7 March 2022
|Name of applicant:
|XP Power Limited
|Name of scheme:
|XP EMPLOYEES' SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN
|Period of return:
|From:
|06/09/2021
|To:
|05/03/2022
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|100,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|-
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|-
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|100,000
|Name of contact:
|Ruth Cartwright
|Telephone number of contact:
|0118 984 5515
