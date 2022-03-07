Anzeige
Montag, 07.03.2022
Immunicum AB: Invitation to Immunicum's Investor Event in Gothenburg on March 14, 2022

Immunicum AB ("Immunicum" publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, today announced that on Monday, 14 March it will host an investor event providing the opportunity to meet with Immunicum's leadership team. The event will take place at 6:00pm CET at the Clarion Hotel Post in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The following leadership team members will be present at the event:

  • Erik Manting, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
  • Lotta Ferm, Chief Financial Officer
  • Jeroen Rovers, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer

The meeting will be held as a local event only.


Date: Monday, 14 March 2022

Venue: Clarion Hotel Post, Drottningtorget 10, Gothenburg

Time: 18.00 - 19.30, registration in-person attendance starting at 17.30


Since capacity is limited, please register your interest to participate in the event by email to ir@immunicum.com.


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS

Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 212-698-8695

E-mail: brendan.payne@sternir.com


MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB

Attachment

  • 220307_Immunicum_Invitation_Gothenburg_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/49288ef5-77ec-43a6-9c37-bdc587a1577f)

