In accordance with LR 9.6.14(R), Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today notes that PSH Board Chairman Anne Farlow has been appointed as a non-executive director of Caledonia Investments plc with effect from 28 March 2022.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

