Fisher Investments UK: Fisher Investments Recognised for Employee Training and Development Programmes

Firm awarded 2022 Training APEX Award by Training Magazine

CAMAS, Wash., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments-the US-based parent company of Fisher Investments UK-received Training Magazine's prestigious Training APEX Award (formerly T100 & T125) for 2022. Training is the leading business publication for employee learning and development (L&D). This is the fourth consecutive year Training recognised Fisher Investments as a top employee-training provider.

The Training Apex Awards recognise organisations with the most successful employee L&D programmes in the world based on various factors and benchmarking statistics, including:

Scope of training programmes provided

Detailed formal and informal training programmes

Training linked to business/business unit goals

Training infrastructure and delivery

"We're honoured to be recognised for our employee training and development programmes four years running," said Fisher Investments' Chief Executive Officer Damian Ornani. "The Training Apex Award is a reflection of our continuous commitment to our employees and to building lifelong careers."

Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital, Greg Miramontes, added, "Our exceptional L&D programmes are designed to support and encourage our employees in their journey to building rewarding careers. This award affirms our positive, engaging work environment, where employees can thrive whilst providing outstanding service to our clients. We believe our employee training programmes continue to serve as key drivers for our success."

About Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Europe Limited

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments Europe UK, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 31/12/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £154 billion in assets globally-over £120 billion for private investors, £31 billion for institutional investors and £1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com

Fisher Investments Media Contact





Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1330249/Fisher_Investments_UK_Logo.jpg