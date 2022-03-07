Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J51U ISIN: US55279C2008 Ticker-Symbol: MD6B 
Frankfurt
02.03.22
09:19 Uhr
5,000 Euro
-0,750
-13,04 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC GDR REG.S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MD MEDICAL GROUP INVESTMENTS PLC GDR REG.S 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
07.03.2022 | 08:40
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces board of directors changes

DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces board of directors changes

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces board of directors changes 07-March-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MD Medical Group announces board of directors changes

7 March 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG" or the "Company" - LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, today announces changes in its Board of Directors.

Kirill Dmitriev decided to step down as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. The changes came into effect on March 5, 2022.

Notes: 1. This announcement contains inside information.

***

For further information please contact: 

Investors         Media 
Renata Battalova      EM 
Head of Investor Relations Tom Blackwell: +7 919 102 90 64 
Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82   Sergii Pershyn: + 1 929 855 81 88 
r.battalova@mcclinics.ru  MDMG@em-comms.com

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 47 modern healthcare facilities, including 8 hospitals and 39 out-patient clinics in 25 of the Russian regions. In 2021, MDMG's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 billion, up 32% y-o-y. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55279C2008 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     MDMG 
LEI Code:   213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 
Sequence No.: 147133 
EQS News ID:  1295407 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

MD MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.