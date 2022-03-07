

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris Plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) confirmed to Oxford Instruments (OXIG.L) it has no intention of proceeding to make a firm offer for Oxford Instruments, citing uncertainty in global economic conditions due to war in Ukraine.



Spectris has concluded that the proposed combination is no longer in shareholders' best interests at the current time. Therefore, discussions regarding the possible offer by Spectris for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Oxford Instruments have been terminated.



Responding to Spectris no intention to bid statement, Oxford Instruments said that the proposal was unsolicited and the Board continues to believe that Oxford has a clear and compelling strategy to achieve growth and create value for shareholders over the medium-term.



Last month, Oxford Instruments had confirmed that it received, on 25 February 2022, a non-binding indicative cash and share proposal from Spectris regarding a possible offer for the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Oxford Instruments. The proposal followed a series of earlier proposals from Spectris, the first of which was received on 11 February 2022.



As per the terms of the proposal, which had valued each Oxford Instruments share at 31.00 pounds, Oxford Instruments shareholders would receive 19.50 pounds in cash plus 11.50 pounds in new Spectris shares for each Oxford Instruments share.







