Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
WKN: A3KXK8 ISIN: XS2393240887 Ticker-Symbol:  
Berlin
07.03.22
09:37 Uhr
73,00 Euro
-10,50
-12,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEVING GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEVING GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,0078,6109:55
60,0078,0009:55
GlobeNewswire
07.03.2022 | 09:05
195 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Eleving Group to Baltic First North Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 7, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Eleving Group S.A. have been admitted to
trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Riga as of today,
March 7.
The size of the Eleving Group bond issue is EUR 25 million. The bonds have a
nominal value of EUR 1000 each and a floating annual coupon rate of 12% + 6
month EURIBOR, with interest paid monthly. They mature on December 29, 2031.
The bonds were offered to investors in the form of a private placement. The
proceeds will be used to refinance existing shareholder loans and for further
business growth. 

"We congratulate Eleving Group on its successful bond listing on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North Market and are pleased that the company is continuing to
finance its growth through the capital market," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne,
the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and Head of Nasdaq Baltic Market. 

"Eleving Group achieved record financial results last year, and this year we
plan to continue steady growth while further developing our mobility and
financing platform, introducing new products, and continuously investing in
digitalization. We started 2022 by passing the milestone of 1 billion euros of
loans issued since the start of operations, and we are proud to continue our
success story with the admission of Eleving Group bonds to the Nasdaq Baltic
First North Market. This means more opportunities for new investors as the
group continues on to further growth," says Modestas Sudnius, CEO of Eleving
Group. 

Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for Eleving Group on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF)
tailored to support growing ambitious companies that want to raise capital and
get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. 


About Eleving Group

Eleving Group (formerly known as Mogo Finance) comprises a number of
international and fast-growing financial technology companies with a global
presence. The Group's companies operate in the vehicle and consumer finance
segments in three continents, providing financial inclusion and disruptively
changing financial services industries in the countries of operation. To date,
the Group's companies have issued more than one billion euros in loans and run
a net loan portfolio of over 240 million euros. Founded in 2012 as Mogo in
Latvia and expanded across the Baltics within its first year in business, the
Group continued expansion in the following years, servicing a total of 14
active markets and revolutionizing the way people purchase vehicles. With its
headquarters in Latvia, the Group operates in the Baltics, Central, Eastern,
and South-Eastern Europe, Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Africa. For two
consecutive years since 2020, the Group has been recognized on the Financial
Times list of Europe's 1000 fastest growing companies. 


About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 


     Media Relations Contacts:
     Dace Bulte
     + 371 294 235 28
     dace.bulte@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.