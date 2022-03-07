The Citadel Group: Robert Miller appointed Chief Executive Officer of Wellbeing Software

LONDON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellbeing Software, a UK market leader in connected healthcare software, is pleased to announce that Robert Miller has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. Robert begins his role at Wellbeing on March 7.

Robert brings a proven track record of more than 30 years scaling health software companies both in the UK and internationally, running a broad array of global functions as a commercial and regional general manager focused on driving growth. A target-driven business leader with a technical background, he has significant experience in healthcare solution commercialisation and direct management experience across a wide range of healthcare businesses, forging strong partnerships in the health and diagnostics markets.

Robert has joined Wellbeing (a Citadel Group company) from Allscripts, where he was responsible for Commercial Operations across all non-US businesses. Previous senior positions include SVP of Sales and Marketing at Clinithink and Group Commercial Director at iSOFT, one of the world's leading providers of innovative healthcare software, where he established operations in Asia and rose to become MD for North America and Group Commercial Director.

Mark McConnell, Chief Executive Officer of The Citadel Group, commented:

"I am delighted that Robert has joined Wellbeing Software as Chief Executive Officer. His appointment follows a rigorous recruitment process, and we firmly believe that Robert is ideally placed at the helm of Wellbeing as we continue the rapid growth of our business both in the UK and abroad. Robert brings extensive experience in improving both patient and customer outcomes on a global scale as well as a strong background in driving growth of large international healthcare businesses."

Commenting on his appointment, Robert Miller said:

"I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Wellbeing Software through the next exciting phase of its fast-paced development. The company has earnt a solid reputation for delivering a connected suite of enterprise health software to NHS trusts across the UK and the HSE in Ireland. I am looking forward to working with the innovative team at Wellbeing, continuing to provide the highest quality service for our customers and identifying and executing new growth opportunities."

About Wellbeing Software

Wellbeing Software is a healthcare technology provider with a presence in more than 80% of NHS organisations. With 30 years of experience in a range of key specialisations, including radiology and maternity information systems, electronic health records, and patient data management, the company enables the digitisation of healthcare services.





About Citadel Group

Founded in 2007, Citadel Group is a global software and services firm with leading market positions in Australia for public pathology, oncology data and practice management, and in the UK for radiology and maternity data management. Citadel is constantly seeking to harness world-class technology solutions to improve patient outcomes.