Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Auf welche Aktie wir genau jetzt setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.03.2022 | 09:34
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Estonian clothing reseller and circular fashion advocate UPTY Closes Pre-Seed Investment Round

TALLINN, Estonia, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPTY is the first company in Estonia where users can restore value to the clothing they no longer use. The company was created in 2020 with its main goal being to reduce consumption and the impact of fast fashion on the environment. UPTY has just completed its pre-seed funding round and has raised €650,000 and started a new round of investment with a target of €3M to help the company expand internationally and bring UPTY's great offering to the rest of the world.

(PRNewsfoto/UPTY)

UPTY is an Estonian-based marketplace offering pre-loved wardrobe items such as clothes, bags and shoes. Since its launch the platform has grown and developed with sustainability at its core.

UPTY Mission

Co-founder Valentin Savchenko's mission with UPTY is not only to help try to save the planet but to help save another irreplaceable resource time. Savchenko says: "Time of person, who looks in a full closet and wants to declutter it safely for the planet and for own life time. Lets give them this opportunity. Better together!" UPTY is built so its sellers have as much free time as possible.

In 3 simple steps, users can sell on UPTY:

1. Order a free UPTY Clean Out Bag

2. Place all unnecessary clothes in the bag

3. Send the bag back to UPTY via a parcel machine

Once the bag is received the clothes undergo quality control. All accepted items are measured, priced, photographed, listed and shipped. Once sold the seller will receive a percentage of listing price.

Fighting fast fashion
Today the textile industry is the second most polluting industry in the world, second only to the oil industry. UPTY aims to make a significant contribution to alleviating this, using the three R's as a guide: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

About UPTY

The Estonian clothing reseller company was created in 2020 with its main goal being to reduce consumption and the impact of fast fashion on the environment. UPTY plans to expand out of fashion on the future and "circulate" as many things as possible all over the world.


UPTY currently operates in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland. This year, UPTY has started to enter German market and has further expansion plans for 2022-2023 in France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

http://upty.ee

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760079/UPTY_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.