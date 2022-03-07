A Spanish consortium is equipping one of Madrid's largest metro and bus stations with a hybrid system that combines PV, geothermal pumps, and vanadium redox flow batteries to provide cooling and heating.From pv magazine Spain Sacyr Industry, a Spanish engineering services provider, is building a heating system based on PV, geothermal heat pumps and vanadium redox flow batteries at the Moncloa multimodal bus and metro station in Madrid. The main goal of the demonstrator is the hybridization of geothermal sources with energy storage to create sustainable buildings with practically zero energy dependence ...

