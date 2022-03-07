DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-March-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 04-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 380.1258
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1784863
CODE: USAU LN
ISIN: FR0010296061
ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 147145
