Montag, 07.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
07.03.2022
ASSA ABLOY publishes its Annual Report 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Annual Report 2021. The report can be found on the Group's website: www.assaabloy.com.

For more information, please contact:

Björn Tibell, VP & Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 73
Ann Holmberg, Group Communications, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 54

This information is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:30 CET on 7 March 2022.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-publishes-its-annual-report-2021,c3519675

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3519675/1544982.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3519675/1545003.zip

ASSAABLOY-2021-12-31-en.zip

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/ar2021,c3019899

AR2021

